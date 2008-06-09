Communal Living
Scientists across academia and industry are making a concerted effort to understand and control bacteria that form biofilms
June 9, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 23
Scientists across academia and industry are making a concerted effort to understand and control bacteria that form biofilms
Credit:
Scientists across academia and industry are making a concerted effort to understand and control bacteria that form biofilms
Opioid makers aim to thwart misuse with excipients, additives, and antagonists
EPA's struggle to get toxicity data increases the likelihood of congressional action
ISP repurposes a hair conditioner to protect dyed hair from fading too quickly
Shanghai-based drug developer grows fast by providing a wide range of services
Annual conference for patent professionals focuses on emerging technologies