8623cover_opencxd_opt.jpg
8623cover_opencxd_opt.jpg
June 9, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 23

Scientists across academia and industry are making a concerted effort to understand and control bacteria that form biofilms

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 23
Biological Chemistry

Communal Living

Scientists across academia and industry are making a concerted effort to understand and control bacteria that form biofilms

Formulations For Fighting Abuse

Opioid makers aim to thwart misuse with excipients, additives, and antagonists

Revision Looms For U.S. Chemical Law

EPA's struggle to get toxicity data increases the likelihood of congressional action

  • Business

    Color Protection

    ISP repurposes a hair conditioner to protect dyed hair from fading too quickly

  • Business

    Medicilon Strives To Keep The Pace

    Shanghai-based drug developer grows fast by providing a wide range of services

  • Policy

    Patent Users Group Celebrates 20 Years

    Annual conference for patent professionals focuses on emerging technologies

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Extreme Elements

Chemists characterize the far reaches of the periodic table

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Unintended consequences, Laser weapon movies, explosions

 

