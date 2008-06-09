Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

CVC Buys Evonik Stake

June 9, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has paid roughly $3.7 billion to acquire a 25.01% stake in Evonik Industries. Evonik's diverse portfolio includes the former Degussa chemical business plus real estate and energy generation holdings. Wilhelm Bonse-Geuking, chairman of the RAG Foundation, Evonik's owner, says he and his colleagues picked CVC from the handful of private equity firms bidding for the stake because it has extensive experience in the chemistry and energy sectors. He also pointed out that CVC has an experienced team in Germany. Steven Koltes, managing partner of CVC, says, "Evonik is an outstanding enterprise with an enormous future potential." Hubertus Schmoldt, chairman of the German chemical industry trade union, who has been deeply involved in the formation of Evonik as part of the RAG Foundation, welcomes the sale as "a first important step" in Evonik's plan, somewhat delayed, to list on the German stock exchange. The CVC purchase, Schmoldt notes, gives Evonik time to ready itself for an initial public offering and will facilitate further investment in the company.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik Set For IPO … Again
Evonik Cancels IPO, Again …
Evonik To Jettison Nonchemical Holdings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE