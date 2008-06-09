Canada Opens Carbon Exchange

The Montreal Climate Exchange launched futures trading for domestic carbon dioxide equivalent units on May 30. The carbon futures market is intended to help industrial participants manage their emissions at the lowest cost and create incentives for technological innovations that reduce greenhouse gases. In April 2007, the Canadian government set the stage for carbon-trading markets when it announced regulations committing the country to greenhouse gas reductions of 20% by 2020.
