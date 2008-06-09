Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

China Could Overtake U.S. In Patent Filings

June 9, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

China is on pace to overtake the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office and become the world’s largest patent-filing jurisdiction by 2012 if growth in both countries continues at current rates. According to Evalueserve, a global market research firm, China has seen a 20% annual increase in patent application filings over the past 15 years. The number of patent applications filed already ranks China third in the world behind the U.S. and Japan. This “clearly suggests that filing in China has become an intrinsic part of most multinational companies’ IP strategies,” the study notes. Although China is still struggling with the image of being a safe haven for IP violators, Evalueserve says the Asian giant has taken a variety of steps to enhance its patent system, including creating an online, searchable patent database and a hierarchy of courts for handling IP disputes. As a result, more than 4 million patent applications were filed in China from 1985 to 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, Johnson Matthey win trade-secret case in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry-related patents rise in Europe in 2016
Study says faster patent examination is needed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE