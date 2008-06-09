Ciba Expands High-Tech Pact

Ciba and Finland's VTT Technical Research Center have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of "printed intelligence," accelerating a research collaboration in printed organic electronics the two established early last year. The new agreement expands the pact to new printable functionalities in high-volume packaging and diagnostics. Potential applications include solar cells, holograms, sensors, photo diodes, and organic light-emitting devices for signage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter