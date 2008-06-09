EC Okays France's Nanotech Funding

The European Commission has given the green light to more than $71 million that the French government has provided to support the Genesis R&D program. A consortium of 17 partners, headed by chemical maker Arkema, is implementing the program to develop nanomaterials for six areas: car components, energy storage, cables, composites, conductive inks, and the environment. Genesis will spend nearly $170 million over five years. EC decided that the French program meets its government aid conditions for R&D and innovation.
