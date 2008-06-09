Evonik Advances Role In Lithium Batteries

Evonik Industries has taken steps in its quest to become Europe's leading producer of lithium-battery components. The company has doubled to 40% its stake in Li-Tec Battery, a German lithium battery producer that uses Evonik electrodes and ceramic separators. Evonik bought the stake last fall. In addition, Evonik says it will soon complete an expansion of an electrode plant it opened in April at Li-Tec's Kamenz, Germany, site.
