Graduate students win environmental chemistry awards

The ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Award. It is the highest award given to graduate students by the division.
Formerly known as the Graduate Student Paper Award, the awards are presented to graduate students who submit the highest quality research papers. The research paper must be relevant to environmental chemistry, the student must be the first and major author, and the work must have been done at the student’s current institution.
The award is named for the late Gonter, who had a long career as an environmental chemist in a variety of government and industry organizations. She was a chair of the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry.
The 2008 recipients are Krista Rule, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University; Feng He, Auburn University; Christina R. Keenan, University of California, Berkeley; Shirish Agarwal, University of Cincinnati; Laura E. Jacobs, Ohio State University; and Desiree Plata, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Each winner will present his or her paper at the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards Symposium during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. Each awardee will receive $1,000 and a one-year membership in the division.
