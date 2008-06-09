Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanoparticles Guide Protein Folding

June 9, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Coated gold nanoparticles can help denatured proteins refold properly, according to a study (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/b805242e). The material mimics natural “chaperones” such as the proteins GroEL and GroES that help misfolded proteins to refold properly by preventing them from aggregating. Chemistry professor Vincent M. Rotello and grad student Mrinmoy De at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, devised gold nanoparticles coated with 2-(10-mercaptodecyl)malonic acid and used the synthetic chaperones to refold thermally denatured proteins. “The use of nanoparticles as artificial chaperones is intriguing because the surface properties of the nanoparticles can be tailored in diverse ways,” says Samuel H. Gellman of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “It will be very interesting to see whether this technique can be used to refold proteins from chemically denatured states, as is often required for biotechnological applications.” In Rotello’s method, the nanoparticles prevent aggregation of unfolded proteins by binding to positively charged residues. Removing the nanoparticles by increasing the salt concentration of the solution frees the proteins to refold. Activity assays and circular dichroism spectroscopy have shown that the proteins refold into nearly native conformations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Calcium stabilizes strong protein fold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer chain wraps up proteins to keep them stable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting GPCRs into liposomes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE