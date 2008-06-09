Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sunlight Drives Degradation Of Some Flame Retardants

June 9, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Polybrominated diphenyl ether (PBDE) flame retardants degrade in natural sunlight and could be producing significant amounts of toxic compounds in household dust and the environment, according to Natsuko Kajiwara and coworkers of Japan’s National Institute for Environmental Studies (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es800060j). PBDEs, which are used to protect flammable polymers, may cause health problems during fetal development and could be toxic to the liver and the nervous system. The researchers found that decabromodiphenyl ether compounded into a pulverized polystyrene matrix had a half-life of 51 days when exposed to sunlight. Photodegradation products included hexa-, octa-, and nona-brominated diphenyl ethers, as well as polybrominated dibenzofurans. Samples of used television casings showed similar degradation products. But samples of an alternative flame retardant, decabromodiphenyl ethane, mixed with polystyrene showed no degradation. The study’s results suggest that risk assessment of products incorporating PBDEs should include evaluating photodegradation products produced during normal use as well as during disposal and recycling processes, the authors conclude.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE