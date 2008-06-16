Air Products Selling Adhesives to Ashland

Air Products & Chemicals has agreed to sell its business in pressure-sensitive adhesives and nonpressure emulsions to Ashland for $92 million. The business includes plants in Elkton, Md., and Piedmont, S.C., and had sales last year of $126 million, mainly in North America. It was part of a former joint venture with Wacker Chemie; earlier this year, Air Products sold most of its share in the venture to Wacker for $265 million. Marcello Boldrini, vice president of Ashland's performance materials unit, says Air Products' water-based emulsion technology complements existing Ashland solution technology and the ultraviolet/electron-beam cure technology it acquired from Northwest Coatings a year ago.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter