June 16, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 24

Synthesizing highly potent compounds is a lucrative and growing niche for custom chemical manufacturers

Credit:

Business

Contained Chemistry

Synthesizing highly potent compounds is a lucrative and growing niche for custom chemical manufacturers

Masters of Industry

Professional science master's programs take root

Fraud Busters

New tools emerge for detecting and weeding out plagiarism and data falsification in journal articles

  • Analytical Chemistry

    DNA Repair Mechanism Probed

    Single-molecule methods, crystallography reveal surprises about strand-swapping process

  • Environment

    Silicones Establish Pervasive Presence

    Panorama study tracks importance of sector throughout European industrial and consumer world

  • Policy

    Help For New Researchers Sought

    Report focuses on grants for early-career faculty and transformative research

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Interstellar Complexity

Discovery of aminoacetonitrile highlights the rigors of space molecule detection

Business & Policy Concentrates

Pringles Newfangled Urns And Other Snacks

 

