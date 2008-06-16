Advertisement

Environment

British, Qataris Study CO2 storage

June 16, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 24
Imperial College London, Royal Dutch Shell, the government of Qatar, and the Qatar Science & Technology Park will study storing carbon dioxide in underground calcium carbonate reservoirs, the source of most oil and gas found in the Middle East. The project will be jointly funded with $70 million over 10 years by the Qatari partners and Shell. Imperial College's chemical engineering and earth science departments will recruit new academic staff, 20 Ph.D. students, and 20 postdocs in the U.K. and Qatar to identify carbonate rock formations that could potentially store the CO2 emitted from power stations, oil refineries, and other manufacturing plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

