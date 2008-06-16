Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Daiichi Sankyo To Buy Ranbaxy

Japanese provider of patented drugs muscles into generics

by Jean-François Tremblay
June 16, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ranbaxy
Singh (left) and Shoda shake hands after signing the takeover deal.
Credit: Ranbaxy
Singh (left) and Shoda shake hands after signing the takeover deal.

DAIICHI SANKYO, Japan's second largest pharmaceutical company, announced on June 11 that it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi-based Ranbaxy Laboratories, one of the world's largest generic drug producers. The deal, worth between $3.4 billion and $4.6 billion, values Ranbaxy at $8.5 billion overall.

Worldwide, few big drug companies operate major businesses in generic and patented pharmaceuticals, as Daiichi intends to do. Novartis, which owns the generics producer Sandoz, is the main exception.

The Singh family, which owns about one-third of Ranbaxy, will sell its shares to Daiichi for 31% more than the shares' closing price on India's National Stock Exchange the day before the announcement. Daiichi, through a public offer, will acquire additional shares in Ranbaxy until it owns 50.1% of the Indian firm.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Daiichi CEO Takashi Shoda said the acquisition will enhance Daiichi's presence in emerging markets in which Ranbaxy has a well-developed distribution network for generic drugs. With sales of $8.2 billion last year, Daiichi sells patented drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders, and infections.

At the same press conference, Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh stressed that Japanese markets for generics offer huge opportunities. Singh will remain at the helm of Ranbaxy, which had sales last year of $1.6 billion, and will also participate in Daiichi's management.

The companies have put on hold Ranbaxy's plan to spin off its drug discovery activities into a separate company. In a joint statement, the firms stressed that the acquisition of Ranbaxy will enhance Daiichi's drug development capabilities in a cost-effective way. Ranbaxy employs 1,400 researchers in India.

Other Japanese drugmakers have also been busy making deals. Takeda Pharmaceutical announced in April that it would spend $8.8 billion to acquire Millennium Pharmaceuticals. At the end of last year, Eisai said it would spend $3.9 billion to acquire MGI Pharma.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva Will Acquire Allergan Generics …
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teva Will Acquire Allergan’s Generics Business
Daiichi Sankyo Bows Out Of India

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE