Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Economists Debate Charges For CO2

June 16, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A panel of 18 economists, convened by the Government Accountability Office, all agreed that Congress should consider legislation that puts a price on greenhouse gas emissions using some form of market-based mechanism to reduce the impact of climate change. Unity disappeared, however, when the economists expressed their views on what that mechanism should be. Eight panelists preferred a cap-and-trade system with the government having authority to use a "safety valve" to reduce the price penalty for CO2 emissions, seven preferred a straight tax on emissions, and three recommended a cap-and-trade system without a safety valve. Seven panelists recommended a price per ton of emissions between $1 and $10, seven urged a tonnage price of up to $20, and three recommended prices above $20 per ton. Fourteen were at least moderately certain the benefits would exceed costs, and 16 of the economists recommended that the U.S. reduce emissions regardless of other countries' actions. The GAO report (GAO-08-605) comes out as the Senate failed on June 6, by 48 to 32 votes, to achieve the necessary 60 votes to even begin a floor debate on a climate-change bill. The failure effectively punts global warming legislation to the next president and Congress.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE