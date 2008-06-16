Evonik Mulls Adding Methyl Mercaptan ...

Evonik Industries is considering construction of a methyl mercaptan plant at its Theodore, Ala., site. The company says the plant would cost some $65 million and provide raw material for production of the amino acid dl-methionine, an animal-feed supplement that it produces in Theodore. The company notes that its other methionine plants—in Antwerp, Belgium, and Wesseling, Germany—already enjoy this back integration. "We see the plans for a methyl mercaptan facility as preparation for expanding dl-methionine capacity further in Theodore," says Klaus Engel, head of Evonik's chemical business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter