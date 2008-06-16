In his editorial on the 100-year history of ACS, Rudy Baum mentioned the book "A History of the American Chemical Society: Seventy-Five Eventful Years," by Charles A. Browne and Mary Elvira Weeks (C&EN, May 5, page 2). When I was an undergraduate chemistry major at the University of Kansas in the early 1940s, Weeks was a professor there. These were the days when a woman member of the chemistry faculty of a university was indeed a rarity. She was a modest, unassuming lady, and it's great that she is remembered.
Jud Goodrich
Santa Rosa, Calif.
May 19, page 36: The article on drugs used in lethal injections should have included potassium chloride, not potassium chlorate.
