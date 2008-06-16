Pfizer and UCSF Will Collaborate

Pfizer and the University of California, San Francisco, are setting up a wide-ranging research collaboration. Under their three-year, $9.5 million agreement, a university team will identify areas of mutual interest. The plan is to encourage collaborations between Pfizer scientists and the California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3), headquartered at UCSF, which will oversee the efforts. Pfizer's new Biotherapeutics & Bioinnovation Center, headed by former UC Berkeley professor Corey Goodman, will lead the company's side of the collaboration.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter