Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

White LED Formed From A Bulk Material

June 16, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

Energy-efficient light-emitting diodes that produce white light have potential as a next-generation technology for general lighting applications. But current methods to make white LEDs require that they be built up from multiple components. For example, white LEDs can be made by combining red, blue, and green LEDs or by coating blue or near-ultraviolet LEDs with a phosphor material. Wooseok Ki and Jing Li at Rutgers University now report the first bulk semiconductor material that directly generates white light and potentially could be used to make single-component white LEDs (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja801601y). The researchers designed a crystalline hybrid material composed of cadmium sulfide double layers bonded by alkyl amine groups. They initially tested the material's light-emitting properties by coating it on a commercially available blue LED; the structure emits white light. Ki and Li then discovered that doping the CdS layers with manganese ions enhances the illumination. The structure of the material and thus its light-emitting properties can be tuned by swapping out amine groups and by changing the thickness of the semiconductor layer, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plastic solar cells: Now in a rainbow of colors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New 2-D perovskite shines white

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE