Bayer R&D Draws on Tobacco

Bayer and its subsidiary Icon Genetics have opened a pilot facility that employs a new process for producing biotech drugs in tobacco plants. The facility, in Halle, Germany, offers potential to speed up development both of active ingredients produced in tobacco and new treatment approaches. According to Bayer, tobacco plants can yield proteins rapidly and in high quantities. The pilot facility already has its first candidate: a protein being developed as a patient-specific vaccine for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
