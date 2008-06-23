Devising Healthier Foods
Enhancing the good components and removing the unhealthy ones may prevent disease
June 23, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 25
Bill reauthorizes federal initiative to monitor and guide R&D in emerging area
Advances in imaging and elemental analysis move TEM toward the realm of analytical chemistry
Blocking fatty acid assembly is a potential strategy against disease
Cambridge Major is moving up to commercial-scale production of active pharmaceutical ingredients