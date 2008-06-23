Bidding War Erupts For Czech Firm Zentiva

Sanofi-Aventis has made a $2.6 billion takeover bid for the Czech generic drugs maker Zentiva, besting by 10.5% an offer made by PPF Group in April. Sanofi, of France, is Zentiva's largest shareholder, owning almost 25.0% of its shares, and PPF, a Dutch financial group, is its second largest shareholder. Zentiva had sales last year of about $820 million, mostly in Central and Eastern Europe. Sanofi's bid closely follows the move by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo to buy India's Ranbaxy Laboratories, another large generics firm.
