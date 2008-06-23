Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bill Would Require Ocean Ph Monitoring

June 23, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Bill mandates study on impact of ocean acidification on corals and other organisms.
Credit: Shutterstock
Bill mandates study on impact of ocean acidification on corals and other organisms.

The U.S. government would monitor acidity of the world's oceans under a bill adopted by a House subcommittee last week. As CO2 emissions from human activities rise, the oceans are absorbing more of the gas from the atmosphere, causing the pH of the water to decline. "Ocean acidification poses a threat to many marine organisms and ocean ecosystems. It reduces the ability of shellfish and corals to form their shells and skeletons," explains Rep. Nick Lampson (D-Texas), chairman of the House Science & Technology Subcommittee on Energy & Environment. On June 18, Lampson's panel unanimously approved a bill, H.R. 4174, to establish an interagency program to monitor acidification of oceans. The legislation directs federal scientists to study the chemical, biological, and physical impacts of acidification on marine organisms and ecosystems. The Science & Technology Committee expects to vote this summer on the measure, which has bipartisan support. The Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee approved a similar measure (S. 1581) in May.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE