Boehringer Ingelheim Will Acquire Actimis

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed to acquire Actimis Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biotech company in San Diego. Spun off from Bayer in 2004, Actimis focuses on small-molecule drugs for respiratory, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases. BI will acquire the company through a structured buyout, purchasing shares according to development milestones reached by Actimis' lead compound, called AP768, for treating asthma. If AP768, now in Phase I clinical trials, successfully advances into Phase III, BI will own 100% of Actimis' shares in a deal totaling $515 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter