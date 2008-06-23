Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chip Makers Go Solar

June 23, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Two giants of silicon-based computer chips are setting their sights on solar power with major initiatives. IBM is teaming up with Japanese photolithography materials producer Tokyo Ohka Kogyo to develop copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) solar cell technology. And Intel is spinning off SpectraWatt, which will make conventional crystalline silicon-based cells. IBM and TOK say CIGS cells will be cheaper than silicon cells because they can be printed on thin glass or even flexible substrates. Conventional cells are based on slices of silicon housed in elaborate enclosures. "Our goal is to develop more efficient photovoltaic structures that would reduce the cost, minimize the complexity, and improve the flexibility of producing solar electric power," says Tze-Chiang Chen, IBM's vice president of science and technology. Meanwhile, Intel, along with Goldman Sachs subsidiary Cogentrix Energy and other investors, is putting $50 million into SpectraWatt. The new firm will focus on improving manufacturing processes to make solar cells cheaper. The company plans to open its first factory by the middle of next year in Oregon. Market research firm Photon Consulting expects that the world market for solar technology, $30 billion in 2007, will grow at an annual rate of about 40% in the coming years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NorSun plans solar wafer factory in the US
U.S. Solar Firms Try China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kuraray Supplies Solar Power Lenses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE