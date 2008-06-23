Dow and Toray Win Membrane Contracts

Dow Chemical's water solutions business will supply its Filmtec reverse-osmosis membranes to a seawater desalination project that will provide potable water for Sydney, Australia. The company also will supply membrane technology for a desalination plant in Limassol, Cyprus. Toray Industries, meanwhile, will supply its reverse-osmosis membranes to SembCorp Industries, a Singapore firm that is building the world's second largest wastewater recycling plant. The facility will produce water for use by industry and the public.
