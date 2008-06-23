Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

GAO Pushes For Food Safety Details

June 23, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

FDA has provided inadequate details on the resources needed to implement its Food Protection Plan and has not specified timelines for implementing the plan's strategies, according to a Government Accountability Office report (GAO-08-909T) released on June 12. FDA first released its food safety plan in November 2007. "We continue to have concerns about FDA's lack of specificity on the necessary resources and strategies to fully implement the plan," GAO's Lisa Shames, director of natural resources and environment, testified at a June 12 hearing before a subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce. GAO estimates that it would cost about $524 million for one-time inspections of all of the roughly 65,500 U.S. food companies regulated by FDA and about $3.16 billion to inspect all registered foreign facilities. FDA expects to spend a total of about $90 million over fiscal years 2008 and 2009 to implement its Food Protection Plan. Since 2004, GAO has made several recommendations to help FDA improve its monitoring and enforcement processes, but the agency says FDA has implemented only a few. In addition, the report notes, FDA has fallen behind schedule in keeping the public informed of its progress on implementing the Food Protection Plan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. and EU to share pharma inspection reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawmakers Find FDA Lax On Compounders
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oversight Fight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE