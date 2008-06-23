Harvard Licenses Technology To Start-Up

Harvard University has licensed paper-based microfluidic "lab-on-a-chip" technology, developed in the lab of professor George M. Whitesides, to Diagnostics-For-All, a new nonprofit company. Founded by Whitesides and colleagues, DFA plans to develop low-cost and easy-to-use colorimetric tests for health care providers in the developing world. Harvard has granted DFA the option to license the technology royalty-free for not-for-profit purposes. James J. Barber, former CEO of biopolymer developer Metabolix, is DFA's executive director.
