Inside Instrumentation

Thermo Fisher Scientific has purchased the analytical technologies and environmental instrumentation divisions of Chemito Technologies of Mumbai, which have combined annual revenues of about $10 million. Chemito is India’s largest local supplier of analytical instruments for life sciences and environmental monitoring applications. The deal is Thermo’s second acquisition in India; in 2007, it bought Qualigens Fine Chemicals, India’s largest lab chemicals maker and supplier. In another deal, Thermo’s Biomarker Research Initiatives in Mass Spectrometry Center in Cambridge, Mass., and George Mason University’s Center for Applied Proteomics & Molecular Medicine (CAPMM) in Fairfax, Va., will address the challenge of biomarker validation. CAPMM will first validate newly discovered disease-specific biomarkers, which will then be sent to Thermo for independent verification.
GE Security, part of General Electric, has introduced a new point-and-shoot handheld Raman detector, called StreetLab Mobile, which emergency responders can use to identify unknown chemical substances. Currently, the portable device can identify more than 1,000 liquids, powders, and solids. It consumes little or no sample and allows the operator to easily understand and share results via wireless technology. Later this year, GE will offer an upgrade for detecting biological substances that it says will make the device the first such combined chemical and biological detector.
Rigaku of Japan has created Rigaku Innovative Technologies Europe, a new subsidiary for the design, development, and manufacture of X-ray optics, detectors, sources, and related products. Based in Prague, the new company will include three leading scientists from research organizations in the Czech Republic: René Hudec, Adolf Inneman, and Ladislav P??na, who will serve as a managing director. Also acting as managing director will be John McGill, president and chief operating officer of Rigaku Innovative Technologies Inc., in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Companies announced multiple additions to their mass spectrometer lineups at the 56th meeting of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry, held in Denver on June 1-5. New instruments featuring triple quadrupole or time-of-flight (TOF) mass analyzers were particularly well represented.
Agilent introduced two triple quadrupole instruments and one quadrupole TOF system. The 7000A Triple Quadrupole Gas Chromatograph/Mass Spectrometer builds on the success of Agilent’s single quadrupole MS detectors. The company’s updated triple quadrupole liquid chromatography/MS system, the 6460 model, lowers detection limits sixfold to subfemtogram levels. And the 6530 quadrupole TOF system has resolving power of 20,000 and sensitivity in the high-femtogram range.
Bruker Daltonics unveiled the maXis, a new ultra-high-resolution electrospray TOF mass spectrometer. The maXis provides resolution of 40,000–60,000 (full width, half maximum) over a broad mass range, as well as mass accuracy of 600–800 ppb at acquisition speeds as fast as 20 spectra per second. In addition, Bruker announced enhancements to its micrOTOF II mass spectrometer that allow users to perform LC/MS and GC/MS analyses on the same instrument.
Thermo Fisher debuted a new triple quadrupole LC/MS and a new benchtop version of its LTQ Orbitrap instrument. The TSQ Vantage triple quadrupole instrument improves signal-to-noise ratios as much as 10-fold compared with its predecessor. The instrument features a new ion optic system for efficient ion transfer. The new benchtop instrument, Exactive, incorporates Orbitrap technology in an instrument designed for routine compound screening and identification applications.
Waters introduced a new tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer, the Xevo TQ MS. The Xevo instrument’s ScanWave collision cell incorporates traveling wave ion mobility technology to accumulate ions and separate them according to their mass-to-charge ratios. Synchronizing the release of the ions with the scanning of the second quadrupole improves full-scan spectra. In addition, Waters previewed its Trizaic UPLC system, which features sub-2-µm separation column chemistries in a chip format.
