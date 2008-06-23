Inside Instrumentation

Instruments Take Flight At Mass Spec Meeting

Companies announced multiple additions to their mass spectrometer lineups at the 56th meeting of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry, held in Denver on June 1-5. New instruments featuring triple quadrupole or time-of-flight (TOF) mass analyzers were particularly well represented.

Agilent introduced two triple quadrupole instruments and one quadrupole TOF system. The 7000A Triple Quadrupole Gas Chromatograph/Mass Spectrometer builds on the success of Agilent’s single quadrupole MS detectors. The company’s updated triple quadrupole liquid chromatography/MS system, the 6460 model, lowers detection limits sixfold to subfemtogram levels. And the 6530 quadrupole TOF system has resolving power of 20,000 and sensitivity in the high-femtogram range.

Maxis, Credit: Business Wire Maxis, Credit: Business Wire

Bruker Daltonics unveiled the maXis, a new ultra-high-resolution electrospray TOF mass spectrometer. The maXis provides resolution of 40,000–60,000 (full width, half maximum) over a broad mass range, as well as mass accuracy of 600–800 ppb at acquisition speeds as fast as 20 spectra per second. In addition, Bruker announced enhancements to its micrOTOF II mass spectrometer that allow users to perform LC/MS and GC/MS analyses on the same instrument.

Thermo Fisher debuted a new triple quadrupole LC/MS and a new benchtop version of its LTQ Orbitrap instrument. The TSQ Vantage triple quadrupole instrument improves signal-to-noise ratios as much as 10-fold compared with its predecessor. The instrument features a new ion optic system for efficient ion transfer. The new benchtop instrument, Exactive, incorporates Orbitrap technology in an instrument designed for routine compound screening and identification applications.

Exactive, Credit: Thermo Fisher Exactive, Credit: Thermo Fisher

Waters introduced a new tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer, the Xevo TQ MS. The Xevo instrument’s ScanWave collision cell incorporates traveling wave ion mobility technology to accumulate ions and separate them according to their mass-to-charge ratios. Synchronizing the release of the ions with the scanning of the second quadrupole improves full-scan spectra. In addition, Waters previewed its Trizaic UPLC system, which features sub-2-µm separation column chemistries in a chip format.

Inside Instrumentation is written by Celia H. Arnaud and Ann M. Thayer. Contact them via e-mail to instrumentation@acs.org.