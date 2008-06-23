Süd Chemie, Ashland Target Metal Casting

S üd Chemie and Ashland plan to expand an existing European partnership into a 50-50 global joint venture serving the metal casting industry. The new enterprise will combine the foundry-related sales, marketing, technology, and manufacturing operations of the parent companies and will focus on developing countries. Had it existed last year, the venture would have had sales of about $1.1 billion.
