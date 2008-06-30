Advertisement

ACS News

236th ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, Aug. 17–21

June 30, 2008
Fairmount water works
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Philadelphia's first municipal water facility on the banks of the Schuylkill River.
CHEESE STEAKS, hoagies, cream cheese, water ice, the Liberty Bell, "Rocky," and, oh yes, the Eagles and the Phillies—all contribute to the ambience of the city where American Chemical Society members will gather for the 236th national meeting. The ACS president, 31 technical divisions, one secretariat, and three committees will host original programming in 717 half-day oral sessions and 93 poster sessions. More than 8,000 papers will be presented. The meeting's multidisciplinary theme is Chemistry for Health: Catalyzing Translational Research.

Throughout 2008, ACS President Bruce E. Bursten is highlighting energy-related issues, education initiatives, enhanced communication of the centrality of chemistry, and international cooperation between chemists and chemical engineers. The fall national meeting picks up on those themes with a symposium titled "Global Energy Challenges in the 21st Century" on Monday afternoon and Immediate Past-President Katie Hunt's final report, "Innovation & Competitiveness," on Tuesday. The "Astellas USA Foundation Award Lectures in Translational Chemistry: Connecting Basic Research To Improve Human Health" and symposia celebrating the centennials of the ACS Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry are on the schedule as well.

MEETING INFO ON THE WEB

www.acs.org/philadelphia2008

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to manage their careers are being offered. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

For job seekers and employers, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and professional development workshops. And the exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 450 booths.

For assistance in experiencing Philadelphia's ambience, check online at www.acs.org/philadelphia2008, consult the tourism and local dining desk at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, or ask your hotel's concierge.

