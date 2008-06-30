Advertisement

8626covopenlg.jpg
8626covopenlg.jpg
June 30, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 26

Chemists seek environmentally friendlier compounds and formulations for fireworks and flares

Volume 86 | Issue 26
Green Chemistry

Pyrotechnics For The Planet

Chemists seek environmentally friendlier compounds and formulations for fireworks and flares

236th ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, Aug. 17–21

Numbers Shrink At Weapons Labs

Congressional budget cuts, downsizing hit scientists

  • Physical Chemistry

    Battle Of The 'Functionals'

    New tools fix many problems with density functional theory, but which one is best?

  • Environment

    Materials Matter

    Quirky library bridges the gap between matter and design

  • Policy

    Congress Debates Chemical Security

    Panel argues over regulating chemicals at water treatment plants, requiring safer technologies

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Why Anesthetics Sometimes Cause Pain

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

The Seamy Chemical Underbelly Of The Internet

 

