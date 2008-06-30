ACS Annual Report Online

The 2007 ACS Annual Report is available online at www.acs.org/annualreport. In it, readers will find messages from society officers, be introduced to an ACS oral history program, and learn about the contributions to the society and the profession of ACS operating units. In addition, the report presents facts and figures regarding the society's membership. A file containing audited financial statements is also available.
ACS membership dues will increase from $136 to $140 in 2009, consistent with council action this spring in New Orleans (C&EN, April 14, page 8).
