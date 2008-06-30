Air Liquide Aids Superconductor Cable

The world's longest superconductor power transmission cable has been connected to the power grid in Holbrook, N.Y., by the Long Island Power Authority and American Superconductor. The 600-meter-long cable is cryogenically cooled to 200 °C with Air Liquide liquid nitrogen. According to the partners, superconductor cables can transport three to five times more energy than traditional cables.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter