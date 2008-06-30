Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Why Anesthetics Sometimes Cause Pain

June 30, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

General anesthetics are welcomed for their ability to banish pain during surgery, but some of these drugs increase postsurgical pain and inflammation. Pharmacologist Gerard P. Ahern of Georgetown University and colleagues believe they have found a possible explanation (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2008, 105, 8784). Using cell cultures and mouse studies, the researchers discovered that certain anesthetics activate the TRPA1 receptor on nerve cells. This ion channel protein, which also responds to irritants found in hot peppers and mustard, plays a key role in the biochemical pathways for pain and inflammation. The researchers showed that intravenous anesthetics such as propofol and inhaled anesthetics such as isoflurane activate and sensitize nerve cells. This activation can lead to nerve-mediated inflammation. Although some general anesthetics don't activate the TRPA1 receptor, they might not be as effective as the irritating anesthetics, Ahern says. "This tells us that there is room for improvement in these drugs," he adds. "We hope these findings are ultimately helpful in providing more comfort to patients."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-dose aspirin improves memory in mice with Alzheimer’s symptoms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sniffing Out Ketamine’s Targets In The Brain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photoswitch Molecule Controls Pain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE