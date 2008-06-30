Celanese goes to Shanghai For R&D

Celanese will set up a 215,000-sq-ft R&D center in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. When completed in 2010, the center will concentrate in one location 300 to 400 Celanese scientists, engineers, and technicians who will develop applications for the company's acetyl intermediates and other materials. Most of Shanghai's R&D centers are located in the Zhangjiang park. Most of the Celanese plants in China are in Nanjing, about four hours by car from Shanghai.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter