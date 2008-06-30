Advertisement

Environment

Celanese goes to Shanghai For R&D

June 30, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 26
Celanese will set up a 215,000-sq-ft R&D center in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. When completed in 2010, the center will concentrate in one location 300 to 400 Celanese scientists, engineers, and technicians who will develop applications for the company's acetyl intermediates and other materials. Most of Shanghai's R&D centers are located in the Zhangjiang park. Most of the Celanese plants in China are in Nanjing, about four hours by car from Shanghai.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

