DHS Vets Lab Locations

The Department of Homeland Security released a draft environmental impact statement for its proposed National Bio & Agro-Defense Facility on June 20. Proposed research at NBAF will address bioterror threats and emerging diseases including zoonotic and foreign animal diseases that require a top-of-the-line biosafety level 4 laboratory. Currently, there is no facility in the world equipped to conduct such research. The proposed NBAF would replace the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York, which has only a biosafety level 3 lab. Because of inherent risks, the location of the new facility has been under scrutiny. The draft impact statement analyzes the design, construction, and operation for the proposed facility, including risk assessments for each of the prospective locations. Information on the NBAF draft impact statement is available at www.dhs.gov/nbaf.
