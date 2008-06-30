Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA to Study Formaldehyde

June 30, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FEMA
Exposure to formaldehyde in mobile homes is a concern.
Credit: FEMA
Exposure to formaldehyde in mobile homes is a concern.

EPA has denied a request by the Sierra Club and other environmental activists to adopt nationally a California regulation to limit formaldehyde emissions from composite wood products, which are widely used in manufactured housing. But the agency says it is launching a broad effort to gain a greater scientific understanding of the potential health risks of formaldehyde's use in hardwood plywood, particleboard, and medium-density fiberboard. EPA says it will develop risk assessments on the potential adverse health effects, evaluate the costs and benefits of possible control technologies and approaches, and determine whether regulatory action is needed. The agency says it is taking these actions "in light of information about the hazards of formaldehyde, in combination with the potential for prolonged exposure to potentially problematic levels of formaldehyde by residents in newly constructed housing." Becky Gillette, national formaldehyde campaign director for the Sierra Club, says she applauds EPA's "alternative approach to addressing the challenge of formaldehyde."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Violet colorant poses risks to workers
US EPA faces lawsuit to regulate 1-bromopropane in air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA deems 1-bromopropane a hazardous air pollutant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE