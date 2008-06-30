New Investments For Turkish Chemicals

Two Western European companies are investing in the Turkish chemical industry. Evonik Industries has expanded its silica joint venture with the Turkish firm Ege Kimya near Izmit, Turkey. The expansion adds 40,000 metric tons per year of silica for tires, other industrial rubber goods, and paint dispersions. Huntsman Corp., meanwhile, has opened a facility near Istanbul that houses advanced materials production, a formulation and distribution center for textile effects products, and a technical center serving the European textile market.
