Novartis Extends TB Drug Alliance

The Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases, in Singapore, will collaborate with the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development for another five years. The partners hope to develop drug regimens that work faster against all forms of tuberculosis, including drug-resistant TB, and are safe to use in HIV-infected patients. NITD's work with the TB Alliance over the past four years has included the development of nitroimidazopyrans. In 2002, the TB Alliance licensed the nitroimidazole PA-824 from the biotech firm Chiron, which was acquired by Novartis in 2006, and has advanced the compound to Phase II clinical trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter