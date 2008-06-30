Novozymes Slates Enzymes In Nebraska

Novozymes will spend between $80 million and $100 million to build an enzyme facility in Blair, Neb. The Danish company says the plant, to open in 2010, will produce enzymes for making corn-based ethanol and later for cellulosic ethanol production. Ethanol producers use amylases to break down cornstarch into corn sugar. Enzyme companies have developed cellulases to convert cellulosic feedstocks into sugars, although only a few small plants employ this process commercially.
