Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Russia Opens Chemical Weapons Destruction Facility

June 30, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Russia has commissioned a chemical weapons destruction facility near Leonidovka to facilitate compliance with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention. Under CWC Russia and the U.S. agreed to destroy all of their chemical weapons by 2012. The new facility was built at a chemical storage depot located 350 miles southeast of Moscow. Eventually, 17%, or about 7,500 tons, of Russia's chemical weapons stockpiles—including sarin, soman, and VX—are to be destroyed at the site. The opening of this facility underscores Russia's commitment to eliminating its chemical weapons stockpiles by the CWC deadline, said Victor Kholstov, head of the Russian chemical weapons destruction program. To date, 20% of Russia's declared 44,000-ton stockpile has been destroyed. The Leonidovka facility will be the fourth of seven planned facilities to start destroying chemical weapons when operations commence in August.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Russia destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Russia destroys last supply of nerve agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Destruction Of Syria’s Weapons Facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE