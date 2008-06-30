SERMACS Call for Papers

Night Sky [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Gary Layda

The ACS Nashville Section requests abstracts for the 60th Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS 2008), which it will host from Wednesday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville. Both advance registration and online abstract submittal are now open at the meeting website, www.SERMACS2008.org. The deadline for abstracts is Aug. 29.

The theme of SERMACS 2008, "Living and Working in a Material World," is reflected in the symposia topics: advances in chiro-optical methods, bioanalytical mass spectrometry, carbanion chemistry, chemical education at the college level, developments in synthetic organic chemistry, electrochemistry at the nanoscale, frontiers in nucleic acid chemistry, green chemistry, main group and f-element chemistry, nanocrystals, nanostructures in polymer science, new directions in fluorine chemistry, patent law developments, separations in environmental and medicinal radiochemistry, technologies for the chemistry classroom, and applied chemistry professions.

Other sessions of interest will focus on women chemists in the Southeast, a presentation by Cope Scholar Award winner James Tour, and a symposium and dinner to honor Robert H. Grubbs of the California Institute of Technology, recipient of the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

General session topics will include analytical, biological, computational, inorganic, organic, physical, polymer, and fluorine chemistry. Organizers are planning additional general sessions on chemical education, chemical technology, and environmental/alternative energies and sustainability. For questions or additional information on the technical program, please contact program cochairs Tim Hanusa at t.hanusa@vanderbilt.edu or Andrienne Friedli at afriedli@mtsu.edu.

The technical program and exposition open on Wednesday with a Sci-Mix poster session. SERMACS 2008 has planned a dynamic and interactive exposition and has openings for exhibitors. For more information, contact Stuart Burris, exposition chair, at stuart.burris@wku.edu.

On Nov. 14, a High School Chemistry Day and a Women Chemists Committee luncheon, featuring ACS Executive Director Madeleine Jacobs, are on the agenda. A presentation on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, "Rising above the Gathering Storm," by former National Science Board chair Richard Zare, will precede a panel discussion led by ACS President Bruce E. Bursten.

The Western Kentucky University Student Affiliates chapter is planning an undergraduate program with the theme "Chemistry Is the Main Ingredient of Life." The program will open on Friday with a workshop on "How To Be an Award-Winning Chapter" and a welcome reception in the evening. The technical program opens on Saturday and features undergraduate oral sessions followed by two poster sessions. Organizers will select three oral and poster presentations for recognition at an awards luncheon. They will also hold a graduate school fair.

Several practical and timely workshops will address professional interests, such as ACS workshops on safety, legislative affairs, careers, and involving volunteers. Visit the meeting website for details and program updates.