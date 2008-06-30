Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Thick-Shelled Quantum Dots Blink Less

June 30, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Fluctuations in the emission intensity of individual fluorophores, a phenomenon known as blinking, can be a problem when those fluorophores are used as labels in single-molecule experiments. In a study led by Jean-Pierre Hermier and Benoit Dubertret, both with France's National Center for Scientific Research, researchers have found that semiconducting nanocrystals—known as quantum dots (QDs)—that have thick shells blink less than thinner shelled ones (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat2222). Separately, a team led by Jennifer A. Hollingsworth of Los Alamos National Laboratory has also reported reduced blinking with thick-shelled QDs (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2008, 130, 5026). The French team synthesized 13-nm-diameter QDs with a 2.5-nm CdSe core and a layered CdS shell and detected the fluorescence of individual QDs using a charge-coupled device camera. At 30-millisecond exposure times per frame, two-thirds of the QDs emit continuously for five minutes without blinking. At longer exposure times even more of the QDs don't blink. The nonblinking behavior depends on the thickness of the CdS shell. "Well-designed shells are the key parameter for obtaining nonblinking QDs," the French researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quantum Dots With Single-Atom Precision
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mn-Doped Nanoparticles Shine In Multiple Colors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plasmons Enhance Solar-Cell Output

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE