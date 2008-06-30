Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Vanadium-B-12 Bioconjugates Lower Blood Glucose

June 30, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Nicola E. Brasch and Derek S. Damron of Kent State University and colleagues report the synthesis of the first vanadium-vitamin B-12 bioconjugates (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/b806598e). These complexes could lead to novel orally active therapeutics for lowering high blood glucose levels associated with diabetes, the researchers suggest. Diabetics who must take insulin to regulate carbohydrate and lipid metabolism are often reluctant to inject the protein hormone several times per day, and even when they take their injections, they may still experience swings in blood sugar levels. Researchers are therefore trying to develop alternative oral treatments to work around these problems. Over the past decade, vanadium salts have shown promise in lab studies, but toxicity due to their poor absorption in the body became evident during clinical trials with type 1 and type 2 diabetics. Brasch's team reasoned that attaching a vanadium complex to a common vitamin should improve absorption by taking advantage of the body's vitamin uptake mechanisms. With this approach other B–12 conjugates have been successfully developed for medical uses, including chemotherapy and imaging. The researchers combined sodium metavanadate with a derivative of vitamin B–12 to make a mixture of mono and bis conjugates. The mixture was more effective at reducing glucose levels in diabetic rats than sodium metavanadate alone, they found.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE