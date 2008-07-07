Bimal K. Banik has been named the first President’s Endowed Professor at the University of Texas Pan American, in Edinburg. The professorship was created to recognize an outstanding member of the College of Science & Engineering faculty who is well-known in research, teaching, and mentoring. Banik is also a professor of chemistry at UTPA, where he joined the faculty in 2004. He was previously an assistant professor of molecular pathology at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston.
Andrew K. Udit has accepted an assistant professorship in the chemistry department at Occidental College, in Los Angeles, effective in August. He returns to Occidental, where he had taught from June 2005 to June 2006. Since then, he has been in a postdoctoral position at California’s Scripps Research Institute funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
