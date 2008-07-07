Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry
The chemical industry began to feel the impact of a changing economy in 2007
July 7, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 27
Credit:
As commercial genetic tests proliferate, many people are calling for more government oversight
A student finds a way to incorporate his love of science and food in his graduate work
Long journey for a leading specialty chemicals business seems near an end