Albemarle Redesigns Organometallic Route

Albemarle is implementing a manufacturing process at its main organometallic plant in Pasadena, Texas, that it says will eliminate 80% of process-related waste associated with producing n-butylethylmagnesium, a component of Ziegler-Natta catalysts for polyolefins production. Expected to be on-line in 2009, the new process recycles solvent from the waste slurry while converting residual solids to a material suitable for on-site disposal. Albemarle did not release financial details on the project.
