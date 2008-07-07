Advertisement

People

Barbara Finlayson-Pitts Wins 2007 Tolman Medal

by Linda Wang
July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the 2007 Richard C. Tolman Medal, awarded annually by the ACS Southern California Section.

Finlayson-Pitts's research interests include the photochemistry, kinetics, and mechanisms of atmospheric reactions, especially heterogeneous reactions. Her current projects include the chemistry of sea salt particles, organics, and oxides of nitrogen and the photochemistry of species at interfaces.

The Tolman Medal recognizes broad accomplishments in chemistry rather than a single fundamental discovery. These contributions may be of several kinds, including influential fundamental research, achievements of broad impact in chemical technology, significant contributions to chemical education, and outstanding leadership in science on a national level. Recipients must have accomplished a major portion of his or her work while a resident of Southern California.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to a l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

