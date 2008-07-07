Advertisement

Environment

Business

July 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 27
Gary Dee has joined BASF Performance Chemicals as business director of personal care ingredients for North America within its newly formed Care Chemicals business. He will be based in Florham Park, N.J.

Anthony Eckel has been promoted to the role of sales manager for Reichhold, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. He now covers the East Coast and parts of the Southeast. Barry Gold has also been promoted to the role of sales manager at the company. He will be responsible for the Midwest, the western part of the U.S., and Canada.

Hani Fares has been appointed senior director for personal care at International Specialty Products (ISP). In this role, he will focus on new products and research directions, act as technical leader on the company’s key account team, head the global applications skin care group, and serve as a technical liaison in oral care research. Fares comes to ISP from L’Oréal Recherche, where he was assistant vice president of R&D for skin care. Jeff Karson has been named key account manager for pharmaceutical sales, handling sales for ISP’s pharmaceutical excipients business. Before joining ISP, Karson was area sales manager for Colorcon. Chao Zhu has been appointed as an R&D scientist in the Organic & Polymer Synthesis Group at ISP. Zhu’s role will be to support global new product development; he brings experience in developing biopolymeric and synthetic materials for potential applications as delivery systems to the post.

Zhigen Hu has joined PepTech Corp., in Shanghai, as vice president for operations. Previously, Hu held a senior position at Millennium Pharmaceuticals as a research investigator. Hu will oversee the operations of PepTech’s new metric-ton-scale manufacturing plant in Shanghai. Haifeng Yin has been promoted to vice president for chemistry at PepTech, managing all the chemistry research efforts in Shanghai. PepTech is a chemistry services company headquartered in Burlington, Mass.

Martin Schoeppler has been promoted to chief executive officer and president of Fujifilm Dimatix. He replaces John C. Batterton, who is retiring. Schoeppler had been vice president of marketing and sales. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Fujifilm Dimatix is a supplier of drop-on-demand ink-jet printheads for industrial applications and is developing ink-jet technology to support products for printing, industrial product decoration, and materials deposition.

Philip W. Small has been named managing director of European operations at AMRI. Small joined AMRI as director of chemistry in November 2007 to lead all scientific efforts at the company’s Hungary-based organization. He will focus on increasing profitability and accelerating growth as AMRI seeks to expand its presence in the European marketplace. Small is replacing Michael Guaciaro, who is returning to AMRI’s headquarters in Albany, N.Y.

This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

